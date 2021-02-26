Vintage Photos of Stockbridge, 1900-1950

To an outsider, the village of Stockbridge might seem like just another ordinary Michigan small town.....but for those of us who grew up there, we know Stockbridge is far from ordinary.

Sure, there were the usual things you'd find in a 1950s & 60s small town:

Sweet shop

Current rock 'n roll records

After-game dances

Homecoming parades & floats

Town drunks & bullies

An extraordinary variety of candy, gum, and chocolate bars

Riding bikes all over town

Campouts in the woods

Building tree houses and underground forts

Having a paper route

Working at the local grocery store

Backseat kisses

Passing notes in class

Wide assortment of comic books, monster mags and teen mags

Fishing in the creek

Yup, Stockbridge had all these and so much more.....but first:

Briefly, Stockbridge sits in the southeast corner of Ingham County, settled in 1835, and originally was to be named 'Pekin' by early settler Elijah Smith. But Silas Beebe bought him out for $25 an acre, added extra land, and was re-platted in 1843. When the railroad came through in 1883, Stockbridge's downtown business section grew quickly...the railroad was ripped up in the 70s.

Okay, that's just a bush league, incomplete nutshell version of the genesis of Stockbridge...but its history is not what this article is about. So what else?

Yup, Stockbridge had everything I needed and wanted while growing up. Sure, there were people who ticked me off - and maybe one guy in particular who I'd like to see after all these decades and punch square in the eye, but aside from that, it was great.

The gallery below has photos that go way beyond my childhood (and probably yours) but it's an interesting look at what Stockbridge was like well over 100 years ago.

