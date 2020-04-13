Vintage Michigan Gas Stations, Part Four
Here is the fourth gallery of vintage Michigan gas stations. Let's face it - we've had some of the most distinctive, picturesque gas/service stations in the country.
Below are 20 more pictures of vintage Michigan fuel stops, going back almost 100 years.
When you're finished, make sure to take a look at my other three galleries of old gas station pictures!
GAS STATION GALLERY 1
GAS STATION GALLERY 2
GAS STATION GALLERY 3
GAS STATION 1
GAS STATION 2
GAS STATION 3
GAS STATION 4
GAS STATION 5
GAS STATION 6
GAS STATION 7
GAS STATION 8
GAS STATION 9
GAS STATION 10
GAS STATION 11
GAS STATION 12
GAS STATION 13
GAS STATION 14
GAS STATION 15
GAS STATION 16
GAS STATION 17
GAS STATION 18
GAS STATION 19
GAS STATION 20