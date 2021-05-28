Gasoline, Electricity and Natural Gas Expected to Get Pricier

Just what we don't want to know is that gasoline prices along with electricity and natural gas will be going up this summer.

When it comes to budgeting for expenses, higher bills heading our way this summer isn't something any of us are looking forward to. The worst part, there's nothing we can do about it.

Be ready to shell out more money for energy this summer, too, the Michigan Public Service Commission said in its May 26 report. Gasoline, electricity and natural gas are all expected to keep getting pricier.

It's bad enough these days to even purchase any lumber to build your summer projects. Right now there is a lumber shortage, there are cars not being sold because of missing parts, and even houses are being priced through the roof.

"It is expected that gasoline demand will rebound for 2021 wit the easing of restrictions and the introduction of COVID-19 vaccinations into the general populous," per the MPSC. "However, the extent of the rebound will likely depend upon future infection rates and the comfort level of consumers with traveling and the potential for exposure to the virus."

Not only are gas prices going up, natural gas and electricity will most likely increase as well.

The average resident's natural gas bill is expected to be $824 from April 2021 through March 2022, which is about $63 higher than the year prior, per the MPSC. This summer, expect to pay around $3 per thousand cubic feet, compared to $1.95 per thousand cubic feet last summer.