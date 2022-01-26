Glei’s Orchards and Greenhouses In Coldwater Closing January 31st

The story of Glei's Orchards and Greenhouses In Coldwater goes all the way back to 1918, when Alma Glei, an immigrant from Germany, and her son, Carl Glei purchased the original 40 acres on Milnes Rd and planted 50 apple trees. "These two likely could not have envisioned the growth and change that the farm has gone through over the years but one thing has remained constant, a love for learning how to grow and continue to grow great apples." Those words have held true from the many owners and employees, but now unfortunately the location in Coldwater will be closing at the end of the month, as the orchard announced:

Due to circumstances beyond our control, the Glei’s store in COLDWATER will be closing at the end of this month. So, now is a great time to stock up on all the goods they have to offer. 50% off ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING! 75% off all greenhouse plants! Our HILLSDALE location will still have their same hours for now.

Thank you to the great community of Coldwater for all the support over the past few years. We are blessed to have been welcomed to such a great community.

There are mixed feelings among regulars as to why the Coldwater location is closing, from people accusing those who are just now going to shop because of the discounts, to what one person said was poor management by the former owners. Regardless of the reason, this was a staple location in Coldwater and people came from all around to visit.

The Hillsdale location will remain open during normal business hours and any leftover inventory will be moved there.