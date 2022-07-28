Good News for Snowbirds! New Airline at AZO Announces Non-Stop Florida Flights

Say goodbye to the chilly Mitten and hello to sunshine when the newest airline takes flight from the Kalamazoo airport this fall. Avelo Airlines announced on July 28 that it would become the only airline in southwest Michigan to offer non-stop flights to Orlando. So, here's your sign to book that vacation!

In a press release Avelo's CEO Andrew Levy said,

We are excited to add Kalamazoo to Avelo’s nationwide network...With the region’s only nonstop service to Florida, getting to the Sunshine State is now easier and more affordable than ever. Orlando is an ideal fall and winter retreat and Avelo’s refreshingly convenient, reliable and caring service ensures our Customers will arrive relaxed and ready for some fun in the sun.

Avelo Airlines will make its inaugural flight out of the Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport (AZO) on Wednesday October 26, 2022 and is offering special introductory pricing starting at $59 one way. Like I said, start booking that vacation now! The introductory pricing is only offered for a limited time and must be purchased by August 2, 2022 for flights taken before February 23, 2022.

About Avelo Airlines

In addition to Kalamazoo, Avelo offers service to nearly 30 destinations across the U.S. The new airline first took flight in April 2021 with a goal of offering low everyday fares to usher in , "a new era of convenient, affordable and reliable air travel." Avelo does this by offering no change or cancellation fees, which is refreshing to hear considering how complicated and expensive air travel can be these days.

When you travel on one of Avelo's 737 jets you are allowed one personal item free of charge and one carry-on bag for an undisclosed fee. A checked bag will run you anywhere from $40-$50 and military personnel are allowed to check up to 2 bags for free.

Flying From AZO

When was the last time you flew out of Kalamazoo? Back when I lived in Missouri, Kalamazoo was my preferred airport to fly in and out of when I visited home because it was so easy! AZO is west Michigan's best kept secret, in my opinion. Gerald R. Ford in Grand Rapids has gotten too big for my liking now. The last time I flew out of Kzoo I think I was the only person in line at TSA. As someone who travels to the Orlando-area frequently to visit family, I definitely plan on taking advantage of this new airline.

Currently American Airlines and Delta Air Lines are the only two carriers who offer flights out of the Kalamazoo airport.