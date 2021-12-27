Missing Michigan Teen Could be Headed to Florida or Tennessee with Stranger

A Michigan family experiences every parent's worst nightmare as their son goes missing after leaving school with a stranger.

Officers with the Rogers City Police Department are trying to locate a missing 15-year-old from Rogers City, Michigan. Sammy Redfield was last seen getting into a GMC pickup at around 12:04 p.m. at Onaway High School on December 22, 2021.

It’s possible that Sammy knows the driver and he may be headed to Eastpoint, Florida, Panama City, Florida, or Clarksville, Tennessee. His family says they do not know the driver of the truck Sammy was last seen entering. The license plate on the truck was obscured by snow.

No one has seen or heard from Sammy since.

Sammy is described as a 15-year-old male, standing 5 feet and 7 inches tall, weighing approximately 125 pounds, with black hair, and brown eyes.

Sammy was last seen wearing a blue hoodie, white sneakers, and gray or black pants.

If you have any information on Sammy’s whereabouts you are asked to contact the Rogers City Police Department at 989-734-2330.

Courtesy of the family of Sammy Redfield

Courtesy of the family of Sammy Redfield

