This year Halloween and magic are going to be coming together in Paw Paw. Halloween always has a bit of mystery to it as it is, so this event is the perfect combo. The Halloween Spooktacular will bring a family fun experience to the Playhouse on October 29th at 7 p.m. and October 30th at 8 p.m.:

Popular local Magician Alan Kazam will once again thrill and delight an audience of all ages with his annual "Halloween Spooktacular Magic Show!" at the Paw Paw Playhouse in downtown Paw Paw, Michigan. Don't miss Southwest Michigan's Premier Halloween Event for Families, the Halloween Spooktacular Magic Show! Wear your costume and join the fun!

Tickets for the show are currently going for $12 on the Paw Paw Playhouse website. Doors open 1 hour before showtime. All seating is general admission. Ages 3 and up must have a ticket.

Also At The Playhouse

The Paw Paw Playhouse has a few more events lined up in the future as we get into the holiday season.

Nov 13: Fall Cookie Decorating Workshop $40- You will receive 8 cookies and all supplies and equipment to decorate.

Nov. 21: Miss Beth $12- A campy, female-centered, modernized version of Shakespeare's dark classic

More Magic In Michigan

Everyone knows about Colon, the Magic Capital of the World located in Southwest Michigan. They'll also be hosting an event that weekend, a Haunted Warehouse on Halloween for kids. Just another fun event to add to the list.