Take In the Height of Fall Color on a Thrilling Helicopter Ride

Experience autumn like never before with a breathtaking view of the vivid fall colors on a helicopter ride over the Kalamazoo River in Allegan.

My Flight Tours was founded in Metro Detroit in 2016 by a young entrepreneur eager to share his passion and love for flight with others. Noticing a need in the market for affordable, family-friendly helicopter tours, the company is now taking flight in five Michigan cities, with four more on the runway. My Flight Tours currently offers aerial views of the Motor City, Grand Rapids, St. Ignace, Mackinaw City, and now, Allegan. Ann Arbor, Muskegon/ Grand Haven, and Springs are coming soon.

The initial idea was to see the city from high above, giving a new aerial perspective on urban life. As the markets expanded, so did the services. Detroit flights survey the Ambassador Bridge, downtown Detroit and also an electric night tour. You can fly over Mackinac Island and the Mackinac Bridge on the St. Ignace tour. See Grand Rapids' five bridges or take a champagne flight. Allegan's fall color tours are the newest thrill rides.

Not just aerial tours, the company also has a unique way to celebrate a special event or day with engagement flights, gender reveals powder drops, photoshoots, and flower rose petals or candy drops.

In Allegan, the helicopter lifts off from Padgham field and soars over the Kalamazoo River, giving an amazing view of spectacular scenery and colorful trees along the way. The cost is $80 per person with a 2-person minimum- no age limit. There is also no limit to the pure awesomeness of seeing Michigan's fall colors from a whole new perspective.

