Here’s The Coldest Town In Michigan

Is it just me or are we having another weird pre-winter weather season? We had the big snowstorm right after Halloween and not much since. In fact, it doesn't look like we're going to have a white Christmas which seems to be a bit of a trend. As predictions of the winter of 2019-2020 came out many were surprised that we are expecting warmer than normal temperatures but more snowfall. Funny how neither of those have transpired; no snow and colder than usual. But the "experts" say that most of the action won't start till January. I just hope winter hasn't shifted to include May.

As we ponder the changes in our weather lives we can count on real, actual statistics to tell us what the coldest town in Michigan is. As you might expect it is in the Upper Peninsula and it's Clarksburg, MI. The average low temperature is 25.4 degrees F, the average low temperature during the coldest month is -0.1 F and the average number of days that reach 32 degrees F or below 212.3.