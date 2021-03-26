Easter Eggs worth $300 Hidden Around Kalamazoo County

Easter is right around the corner (April 4th) and with it comes chocolate bunnies, baskets filled with whatever that weird, paper confetti is, and other goodies to celebrate the day. I don't know about you, but as a kid my favorite part of the holiday was the egg hunt. I loved trying to prove that I was the best "sleuth" and always tried to find the most eggs.

I laugh about it now but those skills may come in handy!

Discover Kalamazoo has announced that they've hidden 250 plastic eggs throughout Kalamazoo County to celebrate the start of Spring.

Here's the catch. Or a bonus, if you will. Three of those eggs will contain over $300 in prizes which include:

An overnight hotel stay

Gift cards to local restaurants

Gift cards to local shops

I know what you're thinking. Kalamazoo county is huge! How can anyone find these eggs?

Luckily, Discover Kalamazoo also shared some hints. In their Facebook post they suggested looking around the Air Zoo, Kal-Haven Trail Head, the Gilmore Car Museum and a few others. You can see the full list here.

Participation is free, of course. All Discover Kalamazoo is asking you to do is share a photo of your found Easter egg tagged with #discoverkzoo.

The post from Discover Kalamazoo was shared just 11 hours ago meaning the eggs have yet to be found and you still have plenty of chances!

Let the hunting begin.