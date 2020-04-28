Hit And Run Search, One Woman Dead

Kalamazoo Police are looking for a hit and run suspect that left one victim for dead. According to a press release from Kalamazoo Public Safety, officers were called to the 500 block of Ada Street, around 9:40, Monday evening after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle. A 46-year-old woman was found with serious injuries. She was hospitalized but later passed away. Kalamazoo Police are looking for the driver of a dark colored SUV. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Kalamazoo Police or the Silent Observer line at 269-343-2100.