Have You Ever Been to Horseshoe Falls in Munising?

Horseshoe Falls can be found in Munising. The falls aren't large or massive, but it's big enough to be impressive and small enough to give a feeling of serenity in a woodsy surrounding. It's a 20-foot fall that splashes down another set of mini-falls and makes a good photo op.....video would be better.

Over the centuries, this stream has eroded the rocky area in such a manner that a horseshoe figure was shaped. The falls are at the tail end of what appears to be an open-air cavern, surrounded by trees.

On your way to the falls there is a picnic area, a gift shop, and a pond where you can feed the fish, geese, and ducks. The one setback is – it's privately owned and there is an admission. As of 2021 the fee was $8.

The best time to visit would be in the fall when the leaves have turned colors; you'll see what I mean when you take a look at the photo gallery below.. There are five other falls in the area that tend to run low on water in the summer months thanks to the heat – but Horseshoe Falls is spring-fed and normally doesn't run low.

Park your vehicle and walk the path where gnomes surround you. There is also a water wheel and large sundial to peak your interest. So if you don't mind paying the entrance fee, you'll probably enjoy the falls and it's surroundings. Horseshoe Falls is southeast of Munising and not far from Pictured Rocks.

Now take a look at the photo gallery!

HORSESHOE FALLS

