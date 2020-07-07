Hospice Care of SWMI Butterfly Release & Remember Event Is Near

Every year, The Annual Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan holds a Butterfly Release & Remembrance event which gives families and community members the opportunity to celebrate the memory of their loved ones. This year, because of the Covid-19 pandemic, they're very fortunate to continue the annual event virtually. They're calling for the community to join them for the first-ever Virtual Butterfly Release & Remembrance Week which will be held on their website and social media site on July 18th through July 24th.

The schedule of events will be included in the registration packet. You can purchase a keepsake butterfly in memory of your loved one for $30, which includes shipping directly to your home. Registration and Butterfly sales are now open online through their website. The event is open to anyone in the community who would like to join in celebrating and remembering their loved ones.

Proceeds directly help Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan provide care and service to all those in need, regardless of individual ability to pay. They also help to provide free grief support to anyone in our community who is grieving the loss of a loved one, regardless of if that person used our services.

Since 1981, Hospice Care of Southwest Michigan has served the community as a private, non-profit healthcare agency committed to guiding and supporting individuals and caregivers who are coping with illness, aging, dying, and loss. The agency offers comprehensive hospice care, emotional counselling, spiritual support and other services to the residents of Allegan, Barry, Berrien, Branch, Calhoun, Cass, Kalamazoo, St. Joseph, and Van Buren counties.