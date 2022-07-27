When Orville Gibson created the guitar named after himself in Kalamazoo, he most likely had no idea the profound impact it would have on the musical world. Over 100 years later and it is still The favorite guitar of many of the world's greatest guitar players. The car has changed quite a bit through the years but the culture has always stayed the same. What’s crazy is how much the influence has spread outside the music world.

Any Rock n' Roll head would lose their mind to be able to live in a home like this. Currently, the home, located at 115 Wilkins Rd, Fayetteville, GA, is up for sale for around $790,000 and has 5 bedrooms and 4 bathrooms.

I promise you’ve NEVER seen this before! “Guitar House” is ready for a True Connoisseur! Unique Shape and Floor plan will blow your mind away! It was designed as a Guitar by the Country Music Singer Elvis L. Carden. Not only was it his Home, it was also his Muse! One of his albums is named “Living in an Old Guitar”

There are also mature fruit trees including Pears & Figs that are on the property as well, to add to the sweetness of this insane home. Check this place out: