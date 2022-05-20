We all make mistakes, that's why we call wrecking our car an "accident".

broken black car on road in winter; crash accident; crumpled hood Credit: Paha_L loading...

Unless there's some sort of rouge psycho out there playing real life Grand Theft Auto.

One driver in Grand Rapids made an interesting mistake when their truck landed upside down outside of the CVS at 28th and Eastern earlier this week.

The_Duke_of_Ted on Reddit The_Duke_of_Ted on Reddit loading...

But... how?! It wasn't raining. It wasn't snowing. The weather was basically clear. How does someone end up so upside down in their driving?

174174464 narapornm/GettyStock/ThinkStock loading...

When this photo submitted by user The_Duke_of_Ted made it's rounds on the Grand Rapids subreddit this week, /r/GrandRapids, several users had a few creative suggestions on how they may have ended up in this situation.

I guess it's easier to change the tire that way than jacking up the car??? - raistlin65

Major Automakers See U.S. Sales Plunge In December Getty Images loading...

... It wouldn't be the WORST time to check underneath..

to which another user chimed in:

I thought the sign meant drive thru photo. - comic360guy

Courtesy of CVSHealth Courtesy of CVSHealth loading...

Although to be honest, I miss the days when you could drive thru to get your developed film, but I wouldn't recommend making your own lane to get there.

Another person blamed something we'd all dodged:

THOSE DAMN SCOOTERS! /s - whitemice

Travel Destination: Wroclaw Getty Images loading...

We can all agree the scooter riders are a little borderline suicidal, but they aren't likely found on this end of Grand Rapids.

One person pointed out that had it been a different vehicle, we may have not even known.

If that were a Jeep™ it would already be flipped back over. Given the make, I assume they didn't understand.- buefordwilson

Chrysler Fiat Issues Voluntary Recall To Fixing Glitch That Allows Remote Hacking Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

Okay, we wouldn't know anyway so this one is unprovable.

While one user decided to look at the bright side of things:

At least he won't be dropping $100+ for a tank of gas for a while. So he has that going for him. - MrMcSharky517

attachment-attachment-Gas-Pump-Cash loading...

okay, I'm a little jealous of this point.

So while we don't have the exact reason why this driver wrecked this way, we do know that several users also pointed out that wrecks have been more prevalent on 28th street than normal lately.

Reddit user The_Duke_of_Ted Reddit user The_Duke_of_Ted loading...

Also, based on the tire tracks next to the car, it's likely that they may have overcorrected after hitting the curb, causing the truck to flip. But, I'm no expert.

So take it slow when you're driving down 28th Street in Grand Rapids. Be safe, and don't end up wheels up like this guy.