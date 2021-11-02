Security Guard Shot and Killed at 28th Street Hotel, Suspect Dead

UPDATE: Wood TV 8 reports that police have identified the victim as 38-year-old John Cain, who was unarmed at the time of the shooting. The suspect has been identified as  21-year-old Jacob Grygorzyk.

Police are investigating after a security guard was shot and killed at a Grand Rapids hotel early Tuesday.

Get our free mobile app

According to Wood TV-8, police were called to the Grand Rapids Inn on 28th Street at the intersection of Buchanan Avenue SW on a report of shots fired around midnight.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety tells Wood TV-8 that the security guard went to the suspect's room to respond to a complaint when he was shot. The 38-year-old Grand Rapids man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

A 21-year-old Grand Rapids man believed to be the suspect was found dead at a nearby home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

This is a developing story.

How Many in America: From Guns to Ghost Towns

Can you take a guess as to how many public schools are in the U.S.? Do you have any clue as to how many billionaires might be residing there? Read on to find out—and learn a thing or two about each of these selection’s cultural significance and legacy along the way.
Filed Under: 28th Street, Homicide, hotel, police, shooting
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top