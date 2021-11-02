Security Guard Shot and Killed at 28th Street Hotel, Suspect Dead

UPDATE: Wood TV 8 reports that police have identified the victim as 38-year-old John Cain, who was unarmed at the time of the shooting. The suspect has been identified as 21-year-old Jacob Grygorzyk.

Police are investigating after a security guard was shot and killed at a Grand Rapids hotel early Tuesday.

According to Wood TV-8, police were called to the Grand Rapids Inn on 28th Street at the intersection of Buchanan Avenue SW on a report of shots fired around midnight.

The Wyoming Department of Public Safety tells Wood TV-8 that the security guard went to the suspect's room to respond to a complaint when he was shot. The 38-year-old Grand Rapids man was pronounced dead at the scene. His name has not been released.

A 21-year-old Grand Rapids man believed to be the suspect was found dead at a nearby home from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. His name has not been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Wyoming Department of Public Safety at 616-530-7300 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.

This is a developing story.