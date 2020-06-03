Hundreds of MSU Employees Furloughed by August

It's the last thing you want to see happen during this difficult time, we're talking about losing your job or being furloughed.

Michigan State University is one of the greatest places to work at and yet, over 600 MSU employees will be furloughed by the end of summer. Due to financial ramifications.

According to the Lansing State Journal, notices to 47 furloughed employees were expected to be sent out this week, impacting employees in Residential and Hospitality Services, the College of Arts and Humanities and the Department of Physics and Astronomy.

If you remember, the first furloughs were announced last month, but university leaders have not talked publicly about how many workers would most likely be furloughed until this week.

So many people I know, including my wife, work for Michigan State University and the last thing we want to see happen, is anyone being furloughed based on financial downfalls.

The spread of COVID-19 forced MSU to cancel in person classes in March. It also forced the cancellation of summer academics and sports camps.

MSU President Samuel Stanley Jr. estimated the university will lose close to $60 million this fiscal year and up to $300 million next year.

The budget shortfall caused by the COVID-19 pandemic is forcing the university to take action on furloughs and layoffs.

Included in those actions are pay cuts for Stanley and other top executives including 10% for Stanley and 2% to 7% for the executives.