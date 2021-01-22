Hundreds of State Employee Job Openings

Sometimes you just want to hear really good news. How about this? The state is looking for hundreds of new employees to join its ranks after months long hiring freeze ended late last year.

According to the Lansing State Journal, state departments and agencies posted many positions on the state jobs page this month. There are more than 400 jobs available, although some openings for critical positions like corrections officers have been up for months or years.

This will make a difference for many people who have been unemployed for quite some time now. Here's a chance to get back on your feet and find a good job working for the state.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced the hiring freeze in March as part of a series of cost savings measures designed to limit state spending during the pandemic fueled economic downturn. The state still hired for critical positions and jobs related to its COVID-19 response. (LSJ)

State Budget Office spokesperson Kurt Weiss said the hiring freeze saved the general fund $21.4 million by Sept. 30, the end of the state's 2020 fiscal year.

The executive director of Services Employees International Union Local 517 M, which represents about 3,500 state employees, said the postings are encouraging. (LSJ)

The executive director, Jeremy Tripp, is optimistic the state will turn away from private contractors and hire more of its own staff.

