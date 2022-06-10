How it's pronounced in Michigan is still up for debate but whether you say begel or bagel, where is your go-to spot to grab the delicious carb-heavy breakfast food?

Patric Woodard, a member of the popular local Facebook group "The Kalamazoo Foodie" recently posed the question to residents asking,

Get our free mobile app

Other than Bagel Beanery and Big Apple, what’s your go-to bagel shop in Kalamazoo?...It is a bagel desert in this city. Major opportunity for someone who knows the game.

As someone who prefers to start my day with a toasty asiago cheese bagel and plain cream cheese, I was curious to hear these answers too! My go-to includes Panera Bread but I'm hoping to find some more locally owned options. Here's what Kalamazoo residents had to say:

"Five Lakes has yummy bagels and bagel sandwiches!" - Samantha Hartman

"Biggby! Turkey, Havarti, extra cream cheese, on an everything bagel" - Michelle Lynn Duren

Phyllis S. Price Lubbert "Does Sarkozy make bagels? Or Victorian Bakery?" -

I was also surprised by the number of responses suggesting Patric check out grocery stores like D&W or Harding's to satisfy his next bagel craving! Mandi Clisso Bagley said,

100% DW on Parkview

While Jenny Bee added,

I love Hardings Asiago bagels from their bakery!

Kalamazoo residents will also be able to look forward to a new bagel option coming soon, when Factory Coffee opens their second location downtown. The new location, which is eyeing a mid-July opening date, says housemade bagels will be included on the new menu.

Did Patric miss anything? Where's your favorite place to grab a bagel in the Kzoo area?