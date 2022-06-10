Inquiring Minds Want to Know: Which is the Best Bagel Spot in Kalamazoo?
How it's pronounced in Michigan is still up for debate but whether you say begel or bagel, where is your go-to spot to grab the delicious carb-heavy breakfast food?
Patric Woodard, a member of the popular local Facebook group "The Kalamazoo Foodie" recently posed the question to residents asking,
Other than Bagel Beanery and Big Apple, what’s your go-to bagel shop in Kalamazoo?...It is a bagel desert in this city. Major opportunity for someone who knows the game.
As someone who prefers to start my day with a toasty asiago cheese bagel and plain cream cheese, I was curious to hear these answers too! My go-to includes Panera Bread but I'm hoping to find some more locally owned options. Here's what Kalamazoo residents had to say:
- "Five Lakes has yummy bagels and bagel sandwiches!" - Samantha Hartman
"Biggby! Turkey, Havarti, extra cream cheese, on an everything bagel" - Michelle Lynn Duren
I was also surprised by the number of responses suggesting Patric check out grocery stores like D&W or Harding's to satisfy his next bagel craving! Mandi Clisso Bagley said,
100% DW on Parkview
While Jenny Bee added,
I love Hardings Asiago bagels from their bakery!
Kalamazoo residents will also be able to look forward to a new bagel option coming soon, when Factory Coffee opens their second location downtown. The new location, which is eyeing a mid-July opening date, says housemade bagels will be included on the new menu.
Did Patric miss anything? Where's your favorite place to grab a bagel in the Kzoo area?