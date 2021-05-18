Is This Guy Crazy? Lions Coach’s Request Makes A Great Point

Okay, I'm going to mix some metaphors here, but more likely, some animals. I say Dan Campbell is crazy like a fox, wanting a pet Lion at practice in training camp.

Here's where all this started:

The "Pardon My Take" podcast from Barstool Sports. Barstool isn't exactly mainstream.

"I'll tell you what I would really love to do, just in general. I've talked to (Lions owner) Sheila (Ford Hamp) about this. I don't think we're going to be able to do it, but I would love to literally just have a pet lion. Just a legit pet lion on a chain, a big-ass chain." - Dan Campbell on "Pardon My Take".

Now, here's my take:

Campbell played for the Lions from 2006 through 2008. They won a total of 10 games. And those ten wins came in the first two seasons. He was on the win-less team of 2008.

The Lions have tried this kind of coach and that kind of coach and most recently, the "Patriots Way". There's no point in restating the obvious, but Bob Quinn and Matt Patricia were not Bill Belichick. In fact, none of the disciples of Bill have had any sustained success.

Looking at Lions' stories in Yahoo, right below the pet lion story is a story about how the new coaching staff is energizing the organization.

The former regime failed. Here's the new guy, yes, a little out there, but trying to rally the troops and the faithful. All the kneecap biting stuff, all that is to turn things around. And it all starts with mindset and attitude. Football is a violent, emotional game. LIghting a fire isn't the worst thing you could do.

It's no secret, I'm a Bears fan. And here's a quick history lesson. NFL founder George Halas hired one of his former players to coach his Bears, a tight end, too. Everyone scoffed when Mike Ditka came in. But three years later, they were in New Orleans, decimating the Patriots in Super Bowl XX.

Bottom line, the Lions have to have better players and new people were brought in to do that, too. And if the Lions win ten games in the next four years, then all this is, is a waste. But I have to tell you, I find myself pulling for this guy.

