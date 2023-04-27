Every Detroit Lions First Round Pick Since 2000

The 2023 NFL Draft is an exciting one for the Detroit Lions as the franchise holds the 6th and 18th overall picks. Under the direction of head coach Dan Campbell and general manager Brad Holmes, the Lions look as though they are finally headed in the right direction.

After all, as this list of first-round picks since 2000 unfolds, you'll see the team find more and more success. Take this as a chance to look back on the pains of yesteryear and look ahead to potential glory. Still, not all of the past is pain. A reminder of one of the greatest players in NFL history is on this list. The best quarterback in team history is on this list. Exciting pieces for the future of the franchise close out this list

Post-Round 1 Update

The first round in 2023 didn't quite go the way Lions fans may have expected. The Seattle Seahawks made a somewhat surprising choice by selecting the odds-on favorite for the Lions 6th overall pick in Illinois cornerback Devon Witherspoon.

As a result, Detroit traded back to the 12th overall pick with the Arizona Cardinals. One of the biggest shocks of the draft was the Lions opting to select the second running back of the 1st round by taking Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs.

The Lions stuck with its 18th pick, and while Detroit did shore up its defense, it was also in an unexpected venture, passing on Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey or a cornerback and instead taking linebacker Jack Campbell from Iowa.