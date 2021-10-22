It’s a Country Fresh Birthday Party on Saturday

We've probably all had products that were made and distributed by Country Fresh...from milk and cream, cottage cheese, half and half, eggnog, juices, ice cream, sherbet, and other frozen desserts. On Saturday, October 23rd, 2021, Country Fresh will be celebrating their 75th Anniversary, and you are invited to the party!

The Country Fresh 75th Birthday Jubilee will be held at Riverside Park in Grand Rapids from 1-5 pm on Saturday. The event is free to the public. Come out and enjoy a family-friendly concert, a bounce house, a trackless train, yard games, food trucks, the Country Fresh Mooseum and more. As part of the entertainment, Verve Pipe's Brian Vander Ark will kick off an acoustic set at 3 pm. Remember to bring your lawn chairs and blankets to sit on.

And of course, if it's a birthday party -- there has to be gifts! Country Fresh will be partnering with Moose Tracks Ice Cream for a monetary donation to Future Farmers of America. At the party, volunteers will be handing out scoops of ice cream. The goal is to hand out 7,500 scoops of ice cream! Each scoop of ice cream will be equal to a $1 donation to the FFA. So everyone is a winner...you get some great ice cream and the Future Farmers of American will be getting up to $7,500!

Country Fresh has been around since 1946 manufacturing and delivering dairy deliciousness.

Do you remember the Country Fresh television commercial from the 80s, featuring Jim Varney (He died of lung cancer in 2000)?

And here's an interesting fun fact for you...Researchers have found that cows with names produce up to 5% more milk than cows without names. I wonder if Country Fresh names their cows?

Check out the Country Fresh Dairy Facebook page for additional information. See you at Riverside Park on Saturday for the fun!