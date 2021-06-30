It’s Community Kick-Off Day and they’re setting up at the Battle Creek Field of Flight Air Show and Balloon Festival, as the carnival and food vendors move into the Battle Creek Executive Airport at Kellogg Field.

Things get rolling at 5 pm, with the Carnival Midway and great food, featuring ribs, chicken, steak sandwiches, ice cream, and lots more of your favorite summer foods and snacks.

The Skerbeck Carnival, a mainstay of the festival, will have 20 or more rides, like the Supernova 360, and today you can buy Ride Bands in advance or on-site for the same low price.

Today is Kid’s Day, with free crafts and bike giveaways, and at 6:30 pm and 8:30 pm, “Rocketman” Ignacio Valencia will be shot out of a cannon soaring at 55 miles per hour.

At 7 pm, there’s a hot-air balloon launch, or fly-in, depending on weather conditions.

At 7 pm and 8:30 pm, FireKeeper’s Casino presents “Field of Rock” featuring Sam Luna.

From 8:45 pm-9:15 pm, balloons tethered on the field will be lit up in a “Balloon Illume.”

A few more things to know:

No glass bottles.

You can’t bring in alcoholic beverages. Coolers will be inspected.

Beer may be purchased at the Beer Tents.

All events are “weather permitting”. No rainchecks or refunds.

No Credit Cards for parking or admission, but an ATM is available at the Main Gate.

Kids 3-foot tall and under get in free

Masks are not required.

Parking June 30 for opening day is $10 per carload, with free admission.

Parking July 1-4 is $5, and admission is $10.

See the full schedule here.

Battle Creek Field of Flight Photo-Facebook