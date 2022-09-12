A.J. Croce, son of legendary Folk musician Jim Croce, will be coming to Kalamazoo for the first time to play a special show which will pay tribute to his father. The show is called Croce Plays Croce and last came to Michigan just before the pandemic in the Detroit area in early 2020. This December, he'll be coming to Miller Auditorium on the 3rd, as their website describes the show:

Croce Plays Croce is a special performance by A.J. Croce, which features a complete set of classics by his father Jim Croce, some of his own tunes, and songs that influenced both him and his father. The event features such timeless songs as “Operator,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Time in a Bottle,” (a song written for A.J.), “Rapid Roy (The Stock Car Boy) and “Lovers Cross”, to name a few. Classic covers may include songs by Lieber and Stoller, Bessie Smith, and other folk and roots artists.

Get our free mobile app

Tickets for the show are on sale here and go for between $48 and $78.

Remembering a Legend

For those who grew up in the 60s & 70s, there's no question about who was one of the greatest and most influential storytellers in the world of folk music. Jim Croce was years ahead of his time and his struggle to make it as a successful musician was thwarted by those who had him contractually handcuffed. When he finally decided to just be a father and move on from music, tragedy struck, Croce and five others died in a plane crash shortly after takeoff from Natchitoches Regional Airport in Natchitoches, Louisiana. This was the night before his hit "I Got A Name" was released and he was only 30 years old.