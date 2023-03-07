First ‘John Wick Chapter 4’ Reviews Praise Its Epic Action

The fourth entry in the pulse-pounding action franchise John Wick premiered on Monday. At least so far, the critics seem like they’re in love. Of course, it’s not odd to hear that critics are into it. The whole John Wick franchise has received glowing reviews, and it’s safe to say that the series is quickly becoming one of the most beloved action franchises of the 21st century.

For those who aren't super familiar with the films, they star Keanu Reeves as John Wick, an assassin who retires to live a quiet life, only to get sucked back into the criminal underworld. In John Wick: Chapter 4, we’ll see our protagonist going up against the network of assassins he once belonged to. His actions, and the actions of others he considered allies, put him at odds with The High Table; essentially the regulatory body of the assassins. This may even put him at odds with some of the people he’s closest to. In a world like this, there aren’t really friends so much as there are temporary alliances between people with shared goals.

As far as the first reviews go, it seems that the only complaint critics really have is the extremely long runtime. Action movies tend to be short and sweet, but that’s not the case here. John Wick: Chapter 4 clocks in at a whopping two hours and 49 minutes. Luckily, there seems to be a critical consensus that the movie earns every bit of that runtime.

Here’s a sampling of the reviews so far:

John Wick: Chapter 4 hits theaters on March 24th of 2023. You can watch the latest trailer for the film below:

