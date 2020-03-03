‘Judge Judy’ Made How Much Being Abrasive!

After 25 years of mean looks, mean outbursts, demeaning people in her courtroom/TV Studio and being very abrasive Judge Judy or perhaps CBS is calling it quits.

Judge Judy is quoted in The Hollywood Reporter stating:

I've had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS [Television Distribution, which distributes the show], and it's been successful…Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program…Because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years' worth of reruns. But I'm not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later.

Apparently she is not done with fame and fortune, by the way, a lot of fortune more on that in a bit. She looks to start another court like show in Judy Justice, we will see if she mellow in her golden years.

Do you know how much “Judge Judy” Sheindlin has made over the last 17 years?

According to Darren Rovell Senior Executive Producer for the Action Network HQ:

“Judge Judy” Sheindlin tells @TheEllenShow that she will retire at the end of next season, the show’s 25th year. Over the last 17 years, she has made $644 million in salary & rights fees combined. Prior to her first season, she served for 24 years as a NYC Family Court judge.

$644 million in just 17 years!

Many people did love her abrasiveness since she had one of the top-rated syndicated programs, averaging roughly 9 million viewers a day.

$644 million dollars, I would have given people mean looks, mean outbursts and demeaned them for half of that.

