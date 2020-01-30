Jurassic World Live Is Finally Coming To West Michigan In 2020

Making it's West Michigan debut, Jurassic World Live is coming to Van Andel Arena on October 18th this year, and it's gonna be an incredible experience. Tickets start at $15 and there are discounts on tickets for groups of 10 or more available here once they go on sale February 4th. Their website describes the adventure you can expect at their shows:

Jurassic World comes to life for the first time in a touring arena show! Your trip to Isla Nublar takes a terrifying turn after the Indominus rex escapes and causes chaos in the park! The adventure continues as you join forces with a team of scientists to unravel a corrupt plan and save Jeanie, an all-new dinosaur, from a terrible fate. Along the way, experience some of Jurassic World's most iconic dinosaurs including Blue the Raptor, Tricerops, Pteranodons, and the mighty Tyrannosaurus rex! *No costumes for guests 14 & older.

Sale Dates and Times:

Public On-sale : Tue, 4 Feb 2020 at 10:00 AM

Feld Preferred Presale : Tue, 28 Jan 2020 at 10:00 AM

Ticketmaster/Venue Presale : Thu, 30 Jan 2020 at 10:00 AM