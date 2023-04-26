Kalamazoo Area Park To Host Pickleball World Record Challenge

Kalamazoo has not only achieved fame as the birthplace of Gibson guitars and Checker cabs, but it has also been the site of a number of Guinness World Records.

On November 2, 2019, 3,889 K-Wings fans set a Guinness World Record for the largest lightsaber battle in history, which took place during the first intermission of the K-Wings Star Wars Night. The battle lasted three minutes and 45 seconds.

On October 8th, 2016, 1,201 couples gathered outside Heritage Hall, on WMU’s East Campus. They set the Guinness World Record for the most couples to renew their wedding vows.

On February 17th, 2014 the Guinness World Record for Most Coins Tossed in a Bucket in One Minute was set at the Bronson Athletic Club. A group of Kalsee Credit Union staff members was able to toss 869 coins into a 5-gallon bucket from a circle of people nine feet away. It was part of a fundraiser to purchase 10 protective vests for K-9 Units with the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety and Springfield Public Safety.

Is There Another Guinness World Record Challenge Heading to Kalamazoo?

There is a new Guinness World Record attempt that will pass through Kalamazoo. It is the Fastest Time to Play a Game of Pickleball in all 48 Contiguous States. The challenge will require two Sarasota, Florida plane pilots to fly a 2013 Cessna Turgo 203 airplane across the continental United States.

Pickleball addicts & pilots Dean Matt and Shannon Yeager will land their six-passenger, single-engine plane, on their 28th stop, at Kalamazoo/Battle Creek International Airport and motor on to Ramona Park, in Portage, to challenge a diverse group of players.

Among their challengers is the Pickleball Hall of Famer's husband/wife team, James and Yvonne Hackenberg of Kalamazoo. Also, Yvonne’s 97-year-old mother will join in for a few points. 12-year-old Minnie LaPoint, along with Portage Mayor Patricia Randall round out the card.

Dean Matt is enthused about the 48-state challenge, saying,

We are excited to have pickleball industry leader Selkirk as our Anchor Sponsor as we fly ourselves and play pickleball in each of the 48 States.”

His pickleball partner, Shannon Yeager, added,

This Guinness World Record attempt, we will showcase the tapestry of who and where pickleball is played across the United States.

During their 26-day journey, the pair will be playing at a wide range of venues. Public courts, private country clubs, five-star resorts, and even airport tarmacs are on the tour.

For those who wish to cheer on the pickleball pilots, the 48-48-48 Pickleball Challenge will take place at Ramona Park on Thursday, May 18th, at 12 PM.

