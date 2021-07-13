U.S. News Endorses Kalamazoo as One of the Best Places to Live

Six metropolitan areas in Michigan made the list of best places to live in 2021. See where U.S. News ranked Kalamazoo.



U.S. News analyzed 150 metropolitan areas in the United States to find the best places to live. Their research focused on quality of life and the job market in each area, as well as the value of living there and people's desire to live there. Here's what they said about Kalamazoo:

Kalamazoo is as fun and quirky as its unusual name suggests. Its theaters, museums and live music venues make the city an arts and culture hot spot, and its craft brewery scene attracts visitors from around the region. Community events such as chili cook-offs, vintage fairs and farmers markets make this metro area a place where residents never find themselves without something to do. -U.S. News

The Mall City finished at #51 on the list of 150 best places to live 2021. Kalamazoo is also ranked #38 on best places to retire, #14 on cheapest places to live, and is #3 on the best places to live in Michigan. Kalamazoo got a 6.7 average on the scorecard, with highest marks in value (7.69) and quality of life (7.0).

Michigan Cities on U.S News Best Places to Live 2021

12- Ann Arbor

34- Grand Rapids

51- Kalamazoo

64- Lansing

144- Flint

U.S News Best Places to Live 2021

Boulder, Colorado Raliegh-Durham North Carolina Huntsville, Alabama Fayetteville, Arkansas Austin, Texas

Metro areas in the rankings were evaluated using data from sources including the U.S. Census Bureau, the FBI, the U.S. Department of Labor and U.S. News' own internal resources. Read more about the methodology and get the full results here.

