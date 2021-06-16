It's plain to see that Kalamazoo has a serious homeless problem that doesn't seem to have any kind of plan to solve. But the Kalamazoo community and the people who live here have banded together to help give what they can and perhaps give these people a new life; a better life. We recently talked about a homeless woman in Kalamazoo who decided to give everything she had to pursue her dream of being a chef. The staff at Kalamazoo Valley Community College helped her secure basic resources for herself and her four children before she ultimately received her well-earned degree in May and is now the chef at Central City Tap House in downtown Kalamazoo.

Stories like these need to be more prevalent, and it can be something as little as providing food that can save people much-needed funds to pursue a better life. That's why this community refrigerator and pantry are coming in so clutch. To the left of the fridge is a mini closet where people have donated clothes and the refrigerator is often visited by those in the homeless community. So...how can we help?

Where Is The Community Refrigerator?

The fridge and closet area are located on the south side of the People's Food Co-Op building along Willard St. off of Harrison St. at 507 Harrison. The pantry faces E. Kalamazoo Ave and is in need of regular stocking. Times are tough for everyone, but a little bit from many people will help make a GIANT impact on this community.