Kalamazoo County Government Offices Closed For Covid

The Office of the Kalamazoo County Government has announced that effective Tuesday, November 10, 2020, all Kalamazoo County Government buildings will be closed to walk-in requests and in-person inquiries until further notice. According to a release from Kalamazoo County Government, Kalamazoo County Administrator Tracy Moored made the announcement on Monday. The department is looking to move more services online and serve residents by appointment only.

Kalamazoo residents can still find forms, contact information and other important documents online, on the county’s website at www.kalcounty.com.

In response to a recent surge in COVID-19 cases in Kalamazoo County and across Michigan, Moored said:

“We intend to model actions that are proactive in slowing the spread of COVID-19. The health and safety of our more than 900 employees and all residents of Kalamazoo County has been, and remains, our top priority. Kalamazoo County Government will be moving our services online and by appointment only.”

Kalamazoo County Health Officer Jim Rutherford reminds us all that “as COVID-19 cases continue to rise here in Kalamazoo County and across the state, it is imperative that residents wear a mask, practice social distancing and wash their hands frequently.” The state of Michigan reported only 379 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. However, 6,283 cases were reported on Sunday.

Along with the new online shift for Kalamazoo County Government Offices, Kalamazoo County Courts will also be phasing to appointment only next week. Residents are urged to check the Kalamazoo County Government website for specific information.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

View only