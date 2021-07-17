Kalamazoo Hit & Run, Shooting

Police in Kalamazoo apprehended a suspected shooter and are looking for a hit and run driver in two separate incidents, late Friday and early Saturday morning.

According to press releases from the City of Kalamazoo, the first incident took place on Friday, July 16th, at approximately 11:08 PM. Officers were called to the intersection of West North Street and Elm Street, in the City of Kalamazoo after an individual was struck in the roadway. The victim was a 39-year-old female from Kalamazoo who was transported to a local hospital where she has since been listed in stable condition. The vehicle involved fled the scene. The suspect and their vehicle have not yet been found.

Get our free mobile app

Around 2 AM, Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety officers were called to the 3700 block of West Michigan on a report of shots fired. At the scene, officers found a 22-year-old Battle Creek man with a gunshot wound to his leg. He was hospitalized and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect had fled the scene prior to the officer’s arrival. A description of the suspect’s vehicle was given. Officers were able to locate that vehicle, a short time later, in the area of West Michigan, after it had been involved in a single-vehicle accident. The suspect, a 37-year-old Kalamazoo resident has been arrested on multiple charges.

Officers are still investigating both incidents. If you have any information, please contact the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety at (269) 488-8911 or Silent Observer at (269) 343-2100.