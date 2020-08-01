Kalamazoo Police Looking For A Shooter

A 22-year-old, Kalamazoo resident was hospitalized, Friday night, with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. According to a release from Kalamazoo Public Safety, officers were called to the 500 block of W Paterson, just after 9 PM, on reports of a shooting. The victim wasn’t found at the scene but was reported arriving at the hospital, a short time later. Authorities reportedly have no suspect information at this time. Anyone with information on the shooting has been asked to contact Kalamazoo Police at 337-8139 or the Silent Observer line at 343-2100.