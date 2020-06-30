Kalamazoo Police Looking For Hit and Run Driver

Kalamazoo Police investigators are looking for the driver in a hit and run accident, Monday night. According to a release from Kalamazoo Public Safety, around 10:40 PM, officers were called to the intersection of West Vine St and South Westnedge where a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle. The victim was taken to Bronson Hospital and is currently listed in fair condition. Witnesses at the scene say a black female of unknown age was the driver. A black male passenger got out to check the victim. He then got back in the vehicle before it fled the scene. Investigators are looking for a white sport utility vehicle or van, possibly a Dodge Caravan. Anyone with information has been asked to contact Kalamazoo Police or the Silent Observer line at 343-2100.