Kalamazoo River Flood Warning Continues

The National Weather Service is extending the flood warning for the

Kalamazoo River in eastern Kalamazoo County. Ice jam issues persist.

An ice jam formed early in the week near Comstock, forcing the river to go over its banks and flooded some homes. It appeared to break up. But then another formed closer to Kalamazoo. Water levels are fluctuating. All of the floodplain areas along the river east of Kalamazoo are full. Ice jams are unpredictable. They can break up or get worse in short order. Everyone living or running a business near the river east of Kalamazoo should pay close attention to conditions. The current warning is set to expire early this afternoon but there is every chance it could be extended again.