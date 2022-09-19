One of the most well-known houses in Kalamazoo has just unexpectedly hit the market and now residents have a chance to own a certified historic home. The Woods-Upjohn House located at 530 West South st. has been a staple of the community since it was finished in 1878, and this Italian Revival home is one of the coolest in the area. William A. Wood died shortly after the house was finished and was occupied by his widow until the early 1900's when the President of the Upjohn Company, William E. Upjohn moved in. Two prominent Kalamazoo figures have owned the property, and now RE/MAX is looking for the next:

This all-brick 4-story home offers 6+ bedrooms, 3.5 baths, an elevator, and an elegant foyer with grand doors in the front leading you to a striking staircase that leads up to the 2nd/3rd level. The main level offers a large kitchen with an adjacent working kitchen, a bedroom with 1/2 bath, 2 small offices/dens, a large living room wi, a large family room, and an elevator. The 2nd story is at the top of the grand staircase and offers 3 bedrooms and a full bath. Then you round the corner and go up 4 more stairs and the 3rd level offers a primary bath and bedroom with fireplace leading into a private living room, 2 other bedrooms-one w/FP. fireplace leading into a private living room, 2 other bedrooms-one w/fireplace.

Here are some pictures of how the house currently looks and what the future owner can expect from their purchase. Surprisingly it's not as expensive as I thought it would be, only at $445,500. However, am I the only one seeing "spirit orbs" in some of these photos? Do you think it's haunted? Let's take a look...