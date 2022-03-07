More Affordable Opportunities For Local KCC Students

Kellogg Community College is making education easier and more affordable for local graduates with their Legacy Scholars program. The Legacy Scholars program is a scholarship offered by KCC through the Battle Creek Community Foundation. For eligible graduates of Battle Creek Public Schools, the Lakeview School District and Calhoun Community High School, the scholarship covers the cost of 62 credit hours of tuition, fees and a book stipend of $500 for four semesters at KCC, an approved trade school or registered apprenticeship program.

According to a press release from KCC on Monday, life is about to become even easier for Legachy Scholar students. Several improvements are scheduled to begin this fall including:

Improved access to Legacy Scholar funds. Previously, Legacy Scholars was a last-dollar scholarship, meaning students could not access Legacy Scholar funds until needs-based supplemental funding (such as financial aid) was exhausted. Now, students can use both the Legacy Scholars scholarship and financial aid to fund their education simultaneously, making it easier for them to cover the cost of food, transportation, housing and child care costs while in school.

A simplified, one-page enrollment form. The updated, one-time Legacy Scholars enrollment form is just one page long and submissions are open year-round. Additionally, the form contains no high school GPA requirements, letters of recommendation or essay submissions.

The improvements have been planned as a means to decrease the financial obstacles to Legacy Scholars enrollment, ensuring that no Legacy Scholars graduate is ever turned away. The Battle Creek Community Foundation estimates the changes will double the number of students able to receive tuition assistance via the program.

“The College is so excited about the positive impact that this will have on our students and our community,” KCC Dean Enrollment Services and Financial Aid Nikki Jewell said. “This change will allow for students to focus more on school and being successful.”

For more information about using a Legacy Scholars scholarship at KCC, contact the College’s Admissions office at adm@kellogg.edu. For more information about the Legacy Scholars program in general, visit bccfoundation.org/legacy-scholars.