KCC Scholarship Deadlines

Time is running out for students at Kellogg Community College, looking for scholarships. Opportunities to cut costs and get help, paying for classes are available, but deadlines are approaching, early March. In a press release on Monday, KCC announced applications for KCC Foundation scholarships for new, returning and graduating KCC students are available on the KCC website.

The press release specifically looks at:

Gold Key Scholarship and Board of Trustees Scholarship for graduating high school students who plan on attending KCC

General Scholarship for new and returning KCC students

Transfer Scholarship for graduating KCC students

Scholarship applications are available online at www.kellogg.edu/kccscholarships. Specific information on application deadlines and just who can apply for specific scholarships can be found on the scholarship website as well.

Gold Key, Trustee and Transfer scholarship applications are due by 5 PM, Monday, Marsh 1st. General Scholarship applications are due by 5 PM, Monday, March 8th.

The KCC Foundation was established in 1998 by the College to seek private funding to assist students with various needs. The KCC Foundation is managed by a volunteer board of directors. In the 2020-2021 academic year alone, the KCC Foundation awarded nearly 522 students, for a total of nearly $595,000 in scholarships. The current application period will be awarded for use beginning with the 2021-22 academic year.

For more information about the KCC Foundation or to donate to student scholarships, contact Teresa Durham, executive director of the KCC Foundation, at 269-965-4161 or visit www.kellogg.edu/foundation.