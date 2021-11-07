KCC Virtual Adjunct Job Fair

Kellogg Community College is looking to recruit individuals for several adjunct-teaching positions. In a press release Sunday morning, KCC is inviting qualified individuals, interested in teaching college students, to schedule a 15-minute Zoom session on November 11th or 19th. In the Zoom meetings, prospective instructors will discuss opportunities for open adjunct instructor positions at the College.

The Adjunct Job Fair will only be held virtually and will be made by appointment only from 5 to 7 PM on Thursday, November 11th, and by appointment Friday, November 19th. Those interested can schedule their appointment by calling KCC’s Human Resources Department at 269 565-2074 or emailing hr@kellogg.edu.

Get our free mobile app

Specifically, KCC is currently recruiting adjunct instructors to teach classes or training modules in the following discipline areas:

Arts and Sciences Division

Arts, Communication and English (Art, Communication, English, Introduction to Humanities, Music,)

Integrative Learning (First Year Seminar, Service-Learning)

Math and Science (Biology, Chemistry, Geography, Mathematics)

Social Science, Human Services and Physical Education (Exercise Science, Human Services, Physical Education, Psychology, Sociology, Sports Management)

Workforce Development Division

Business and Information Technology (Office Information Technology)

Certified Nursing Assistant (CNA)

Industrial Trades (Industrial Welding, Industrial Machining Technology)

Nursing

Adjunct teaching positions are available across academic disciplines in locations on all five KCC campuses, including at the Eastern Academic Center campus in Albion; the Fehsenfeld Center campus in Hastings; the Grahl Center campus in Coldwater; and the North Avenue and Regional Manufacturing Technology Center campuses in Battle Creek. Online (virtual) teaching positions are also available.

In most Arts and Science Division subject areas, adjunct instructors are required to have a master’s degree in the subject or at least 18 post-bachelor’s graduate credits in the discipline area. Requirements for Workforce Development Division positions vary by discipline and are usually work-experience- or certification-based.