KCC Virtual Gala Celebrates The Performing Arts

Kellogg Community College will soon be celebrating 60 years of community music and is inviting the public to a livestream event. According to a release from KCC on Monday, the online event, titled “A Celebration of Performing Arts at KCC: A Virtual Gala” will be held to celebrate music and theatre.

The event will stream live from 7 to 8 PM on Tuesday, April 27th, on KCC’s Youtube channel at www.youtube.com/user/KelloggCommunityColl. The event is free and open to the public, but virtual attendees are asked to register in advance at www.bit.ly/KCCGala21 or by calling 269-965-4161. Registrants will receive an email with a direct link to the gala livestream in advance.

While this year marks the 65th anniversary of the College’s founding in 1956, the emphasis of the event is on music and theatre. Choral programming is also celebrating 65 years at the college and it’s the 60th anniversary of the college’s first theatre production.

According to KCC Arts and Communication Chair Barbara Sudeikis, the gala is a testament to the College’s legacy of supporting the performing arts in Battle Creek and beyond.

Get our free mobile app

Along with remarks from College officials, the event will include the following artists and performances:

KCC Music Faculty Artist Performances

“(Get Your Kicks on) Route 66” by Bobby Troup, performed by guitarist Paul Freeburn

“Sonatango, Op. 39” by Javier Perez Garrido, performed by clarinetist Kathleen Warriner and pianist Russell Gates

“Summertime” (from the opera “Porgy and Bess”) by Gershwin, performed by soprano Carmen Bell and pianist Paula Krontz-Harris

“He’s Got the Whole World in His Hands” by Moses Hogan, performed by baritone Dr. Gerald J. Case-Blanchard and pianist Paula Krontz-Harris

“Alla Breve” by J.S. Bach, performed by organist Dr. Mark Wells

KCC Alumni Performances

“Drei Lieder nach Gedichten von Michelangelo” No. 3, music by Hugo Wolf performed by baritone Eric Frost (Class of 2016) and pianist Ling Lo

KCC Choral Union Performances

Dr. Gerald J. Case-Blanchard, director

Nancy D. Brown, accompanist

“Praise the Lord” by Florence Price

“Sing We and Chant It” by Thomas Morley

“A New Blessing” by Mark T. Deen

KCC Theatre Performances

Brad Poer, director

Scene from “You Can’t Take It with You,” performed by KCC students and alumni Jensen Bush, Isaiah Culp and Chris Havlock

Scene from “Pando” (working title), written by Poer and performed by KCC alumni Jesse Cowles and Libby Rapp

Special Guest Speakers

“Young Sheldon” actor and KCC Theatre alumnus Lance Barber

Deric Craig, founding director of KCC’s Branch County Community Chorus

Maestra Anne Harrigan, conductor of the Battle Creek Symphony Orchestra