This Is What Corn Flakes Built. Take A Look Before It’s Demolished

We've seen some pretty fancy and ornate homes, but this one just says "old money" and "class" (except for one room). The home once belonged to Battle Creek cereal magnate W. K. Kellogg and it's days are numbered.

The Tampa Bay Times reports this Florida summer home once owned by Kellogg is sold under contract and papers have been filed to demolish it. And some locals are not happy at all.

One realtor says it reminds her of a European castle.

“I think for a million, or a million and a half, you could turn it into a phenomenal, restored 1920s home. The shape of the windows, those ceilings, they’re gorgeous. But the bathrooms right now are so gaudy it’s actually funny." - Manuela Hendrickson, president elect of the Pinellas Realtor Organization via the Tampa Bay Times.

The home has changed hands several times since it was owned by Kellogg. In fact, you could've bought it at the beginning of this century for about a quarter of a million dollars.) The future owner, David Wenk, is all for preserving the home, which would mean moving it. But it's not going to come out of his pocket. The mansion is listed for $4,599,000. Guesstimates say moving it would cost upwards of a million dollars, or more when you factor in land costs.

The real estate listing says its history dates back to 1925. It was originally known as Villa Marina in Dunedin Isles. It's not particularly big with only five bedrooms and (given Kellogg's views on health and nutrition, this seems appropriate.) 8 full and half baths.

“I’m just looking to raise my family...Do I want to destroy (the house)? No... If someone wants to spend a million dollars and they can move it next month, great, but I don’t want my kids to be in college by the time I build my house.” - Dr. David Wenk in the Tampa Bay Times.

