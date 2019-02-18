Children Among Four Killed In West Michigan Shooting

UPDATE- 10:00am Tue 2/19/19:

Some media outlets have released the names of the victims in the shooting as reported by family members, but authorities are not confirming that information at this time.

UPDATE- 8:35pm Mon 2/18/19:

As an investigation continues into the fatal shooting deaths of four people in Kent County, the Sheriff's office says there is now reason to believe a second crime scene exists. In a press release Monday evening, authorities say a search warrant was obtained for a property near the crime scene and they came to that conclusion based on an initial investigation.

Meanwhile, the Sheriff's office also is reporting that the three children found dead were elementary age or younger. Their identities, along with the deceased adult female, will be released pending autopsy results. They all died from apparent gunshot wounds.

Authorities still maintain that they are confident that there is no danger to the public at this time.

UPDATE- 6:50pm Mon 2/18/19:

The Kent County Sheriff has confirmed that three of the four shooting victims are "young" children and the other an adult female. No other victim details are being released at this time.

The sheriff's office is also asking anyone who may have surveillance video in the area of 19 Mile Road and Division Ave. to please allow authorities to view it. They want to try and identify any vehicles were coming in and out of the area recently.

ORIGINAL STORY

Authorities in Kent County are investigating a shooting that left multiple fatalities at a home in the northern part of the county Monday afternoon. According to several media outlets, children are also among the dead.

Kent County Sheriff Michelle LaJoye-Young spoke to reporters and did not say how many of the victims are children, or any other information related to the victims. She said authorities were still working on confirming their identities.

According to WOOD-TV , the shooting happened at a property near Cedar Springs in Solon Township. The area where bodies were found was on 19 Mile Road near Division Avenue. That area was closed to traffic as investigators worked at the scene.

The incident appears to be contained as the sheriff also said there was no threat to the public and did not believe a shooter was on the loose. She stopped short of confirming the situation was a murder-suicide, saying it was too early in the investigation to make that determination.

WOOD-TV also reports that teams were evaluating the scene and gathering forensic evidence, and interviewing the people who discovered the bodies and called 911.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.