The 5 Best Spots for Kids to Sled in the Kalamazoo Area

Now that the snow has finally arrived in the Kalamazoo area (even if it's all at once), you may be looking to get the kids out of the house and put that sled that's been sitting in your garage to use.

On Reddit, someone recently inquired about the best spots for sledding in the area that would be suitable for their 5-year-old daughter. Granted, a sled can be used on pretty much any snow-covered hill but, if you want the best, locals of the Kalamazoo area say these are the hills that you and your kids don't want to miss.

1. Milham Park Golf Course

Via/ Google Maps

By far, the number one answer is the Milham Park Golf Course. However, I want to preface this by saying that the recommendations came from experiences had years ago by those commenting. Before you set off to sled on private property, you need to be sure that it's still allowed. Located off Lover's Lane in Kalamazoo, you can find more information on Milham Park Golf Course on their website or Facebook page.

Get our free mobile app

2. Kindleberger Park

Via/ Google Maps

Located in Parchment, this park is said to have many hills that would be perfect for sledding. U/mezz-mezzrow added,

There's also a play area if she (the daughter) wants a break from sledding.

Kindleberger was seconded by other commenters as well. Plus, having that area where you can take a break could be a lifesaver. Sledding is fun but can be exhausting.

3. Woods Lake Elementary School

Via/ Google Maps

Woods Lake Elementary School is said to have a fantastic hill behind the building that makes for great sledding. Plus, according to u/goldenarmandi,

Bonus is it has stairs which can make the climb up easier, and a nice playground at top of the hill.

Judging by the above picture, which is of the backside of Woods Lake Elementary School, there does look to be an abundance of space for sledding. Obviously, since this is a school, make sure to avoid creating any disturbances and make sure your presence is welcomed. You can find more information about Woods Lake Elementary School on their website.

4. Hillside Middle School

Via/ Google Maps

Speaking of schools, Hillside Middle School was also a suggestion. And, after glancing at that photo of Hillside Middle School's backyard you can see how they got the name. Hold on to that sled as you race down that hill. Find more information about Hillside Middle School here.

5. Echo Valley

Via/ Google Maps

This is the only option on the list that will cost you money. But, all in all, it's pretty affordable. Echo Valley is designed for families looking to have some winter fun with tubing and tobogganing. For those participating, it'll cost you $20 for the day with equipment included. Those who are just spectating can do so for free. Keep in mind, weather can be fickle. Make sure to contact Echo Valley before visiting. Find all of their information here.

While sledding may not always be the best winter-day option, depending on the weather, staying home and coloring will never go out of style. Speaking of, have you seen this Kalamazoo coloring book?

Discover Kalamazoo Draw the Perfect Kalamazoo Coloring Book