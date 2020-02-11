Kimberly Hinkley Sworn in as Clerk-Register

Calhoun County’s new Clerk-Register is Kimberly Hinkley. The 51 year old Homer resident was sworn in on Tuesday, succeeding long time Clerk-Register Anne Norlander, who retired last month.

Hinkley was Norlander’s chief deputy clerk and one of six persons interviewed by Judges Hallacy, Lincoln, Kirkham and Yost-Johnson.

Others considered for the job were retired Friend of the Court Jeff Albaugh, former Battle Creek City Commissioner Andrew Helmboldt, Deputy County Clerk for Elections Teri Loew, Bishop Tino Smith, pastor of Kingdom Builders Worldwide and Anita Glynn of Battle Creek.

Hinkley will hold the post until the fall election, when she hopes to be elected to a full, 4-year term.

Hinkley’s husband, Calhoun County Sheriff Department Detective Sgt. Steve Hinkley is a candidate to replace retiring Sheriff Matt Saxton. As Clerk-Register, Kimberly Hinkley would be on one of the county officials who decides on the interim appointment for that office, but she says she will recuse herself from that duty, and have one of her deputies assist in the naming of the new interim sheriff.