K-Mart Founder, S.S. Kresge: A Peek Inside His Mansion

Ever wonder how the other half lives?

I'm a-gonna show ya...we'll go inside Mr. Kresge's mansion in Detroit.....but first, a little background on Sebastian Spering Kresge, founder of K-Mart and the old Kresge's department stores.

Kresge's was more of a 5-10 store like Woolworth's, and Michiganders loved Kresge's just as they loved Woolworth's. The Kresge stores began in 1899 in Detroit and was a place where you could find anything you needed for your home: clothes, toys, housewares, etc.

The first Kresge's was on Woodward Avenue between Grand River and State Street, with all 1,500 items not costing more than 10 cents! Plus, the snack bars and luncheonettes brought in even more customers.

Get our free mobile app

KRESGE FAST FACTS:

1867: S.S. Kresge born

1899: At age 32, Kresge opens his first store

1917: Thanks to WWI inflation, Kresge's had to raise their prices to 15 cents

1921: Prices were now 25 cents to a dollar

1924: Kresge Foundation formed

1938: 742 stores in all

1962: The first K-Mart opens in Garden City

1966: S.S. Kresge passes away at age 99

1987: Last Kresge's store sold

The gallery below takes you though the multi-million dollar home of S.S. Kresge.

KOI POND

TENNIS COURT

2 CARRIAGE HOUSES

4 ACRES OF GARDENS

9 FULL BATHROOMS

10 FIREPLACES

14 BEDROOMS

Take a look!

KRESGE MANSION GALLERY

MORE: A Look at the Loren Andrus Octagon House

MORE: A Look Inside the Abandoned Governor's Mansion in Bad Axe