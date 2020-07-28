Lansing PD Abandoned Vehicle Sale This Week

Are you in the market for a new...well used and now abandoned car? Because this week the Lansing Police Department is holding their auction. If you have never been to one, it is a great place to find a car that might be a few years old, or maybe a decade old, but you can get one for cheap. I remember about 6-7 years ago I went to one with a friend and he was able to get a car that was about 10 years old for a few hundred dollars. Not all vehicles sell for that cheap, as it mostly depends on mileage and if the car is still in good condition.

According to the Lansing PD Facebook, there are dozens of cars up for auction on Wednesday 7/29 but there are a few restrictions. First, you will be able to see the vehicles in lots around Lansing (from 8am-11am on 7/29, locations are in the post below). Second, you will have to place bids in person at City Hall from 12:30pm - 1pm and masks are required. Finally, the bids will be read on zoom starting at 1pm.

You have a day to lookup the vehicles or at least make a game plan for tomorrow on which ones you will view.