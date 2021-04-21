Lansing’s Sparrow Hospital at 100 Percent Capacity

According to the Lansing State Journal:

Sparrow Hospital in Lansing is at 100% capacity and has implemented its surge plan, a spokeswoman confirmed Tuesday. "We've been at 100% for a couple days now," spokesperson John Foren said. "We've got lots of options for space and we're working on them now."

The COVID-19 numbers continue to rise here in Michigan, and because of this recent surge, every hospital bed at Sparrow Hospital is being used.

With all of the high numbers in Michigan right now, you're either going to know someone who has COVID or know someone by now, who has received their second dose of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine.

In fact, I was talking to one of my bowling buddies on the phone yesterday, and he told me his wife just left Sparrow Hospital after fighting a battle with COVID-19.

Here's a scary fact from the Lansing State Journal:

Michigan has the worst COVID-19 rate in the country in the last seven days, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Almost 50,000 people have tested positive in the last week.

It just seems like the only thing you can do to stay safe is to lock yourself in the house and not go anywhere. We all know that's impossible to do. We need to get the numbers back down by social distancing, wearing a mask, and continue to avoid crowds.

The Lansing State Journal breaks it down this way:

All the roughly 390 adult licensed beds at Sparrow Hospital are full. The hospital has set up 73 overflow beds, 50 of which are full, Foren said. There were 124 COVID-19 patients at the hospital as of Tuesday morning.

