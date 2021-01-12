Liquor License Suspended At Lakeview Lounge

Another Battle Creek business is on the list of the most recent liquor license suspensions handed out by the state of Michigan. In a Michigan State Police release on Tuesday it was announced that Downey’s Lakeview Lounge, doing business as Lakeview Lounge, joins the suspension list along with businesses in Detroit and Flint.

As before, Michigan State Police are citing violations of the MDDHS Emergency Order on Gatherings and Face Masks. These violations include allowing non-residential, in-person gatherings, providing in-person dining, and failure to require face coverings for staff and patrons. Along with Lakeview Lounge, Down the Tracks in Flint and Minnie’s Rhythm Café in Detroit have also had their liquor licenses suspended. With these recent suspensions, a total of thirty-four Michigan establishments have had suspensions in response to COVID-19 protocols.

Lakeview Lounge operates at 640-642 Capital Ave SW in Battle Creek. Specifically, the Michigan Liquor Control Commission issued an emergency suspension order of its Class C and Specially Designated Merchant licenses, along with its permit for Sunday Sales(PM). Both Lakeview Lounge and Down the Tracks are scheduled to appear before an Administrative Law Judge on January 15th, for a virtual hearing to determine whether this summary suspension should continue or if other fines and penalties should be imposed.

To date, there have been more than 525,612 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Michigan, resulting in 13,501 deaths. Although vaccination for COVID-19 is underway across the state, the pandemic is not yet at an end.