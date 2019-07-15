Prime Day ends today! Don’t miss out!

Value Vault is a participant in the Target Affiliate Marketing Program, an affiliate advertising and marketing program that pays advertising fees to sites that advertise and link to Target.com. Also, as an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases made on Amazon.com.

Prime Day ends today! Here's a list of great items we've found for you. Be sure to check back since we'll be posting awesome deals as we find them!

Amazon

Featured Amazon Deals

Whether you've cut the cord or just want to binge shows, this Fire Stick deal is too good to pass up!

Protecting your home has never been easier!

Target

Featured Target Deals

Get the weather, stream your favorite music, or control your smarthome with just your voice!

Weak WiFi signals are a thing of the past.

Curated Feed

We’ll continue to update this list of products throughout the event, so check back!

Please note final discount may not be reflected below. Be sure to click through to see the savings!

Designed for work and play the ASUS Chromebook Flip is a computer and tablet in one that you won’t want to miss.

Never overcook a meal again with the Anova Culinary Sous Vide Cooker with Bluetooth!

Get perfectly cooked eggs, your way, every time with this Dash Deluxe Egg Cooker!

Using infra-red technology, this Phillips Smoke-Less Indoor Grill cooks steaks, chicken, vegetables and more to perfection every time!

The SodaStream Jet lets you make sparkling water with the push of a button!

Whether you’re needing extra space to store water bottles and soda or a small fridge for your dorm-room, this Whirlpool Stainless Steel Mini Refrigerator is going to get the job done and look great doing it.

The KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer is a classic staple in any kitchen. Whether you’re making bread, baking a birthday cake or whipping up cookies, this mixer handles it all.

Go ahead and jump in the water to cool off with this swim tracking smartwatch by Fitbit.

Snap a photo because this amazing Nikon D3500 Bundle won’t last long.

Settle in to big savings on the Coleman Big-N-Tall Quad Camping Chair.

Worrying about drinking contaminated water is a thing of the past thanks to LifeStraw Water Filter.

There’s nothing weird about snagging this BigMouth Inc. Stranger Things Hawkins Rec Center Cooler on the cheap!

Make the most of hot summer days out on the water with the SwimWays Spring Float.

Keep an eye on your pets at home, talk to them and toss them a treat for being a good boy with the Furbo Dog Camera! Hurry before the deal ends!

Save time and money with the Bissell BARKBATH QT – QuietTone Portable Dog Bath and Grooming System!

Keep track of the whole family's fitness gains with this smart scale that tracks up to 10 different users.

Clinically proven to improve gum health in only two weeks, the Philips Sonicare toothbrush is a must have.

Vacuuming and washing your floors is simpler than ever, and now you can do it without the hassle of a cord!

Breathe easier with this sleek, powerful air purifier.

Keeping your floors clean has never been easier!

Refresh your living space for much less today with this modern sofa from Project 62™!