Two Children Die in Overnight House Fire in Constantine

A house fire in St. Joseph County early Monday morning has left two young children dead.

Michigan State Police troopers are investigating an overnight fire 14000 block of Timm Road in Constantine located in St. Joseph County. The call for help was received at 12:24 a.m. Monday, April 25, 2022.

When the first crews arrived they found the home fully engulfed in flames. Two young children perished in the blaze. According to a release from the Michigan State Police, there were no other injuries. It remains unclear if anyone else was in the home at the time of the fire.

Michigan State Police say the two children killed in the fire were a three-year-old girl and a four-year-old boy. No names have been released at this time.

At this time the cause of the fire remains under investigation. Investigators and fire crews worked through the night.

Responding agencies included Constantine Township Fire Department, St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office, Constantine Police Department, Fabius Township Fire Department, Michigan State Police, and the St. Joseph County Crisis Team.

Anyone with information about the fire is asked to call the Michigan State Police Marshall Post at 269-558-0500 or Crime Stoppers at (574) 288-STOP.

